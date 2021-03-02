Aberdeenshire road shut due to badgers burrowing under it

Mischievous badgers have caused Aberdeenshire Council to close one of their roads for “some time.”

The local authority announced that they have shut the U64 just south of Colpy due to badgers burrowing underneath it.

They are undermining the road and causing it to become uneven.

That, along with potholes, has meant the council has had to close the route.

They have published a diversion that motorists can use.

The road “may have to stay closed for some time” as the badgers will be “encouraged” to use another sett.

The council has called in an environmental specialist, who will help them move the badgers in a safe way.

Badgers are a protected species so cannot be killed or maimed in any way.

Instead, the local authority is going to wait until the animals move setts in the summer before getting rid of their home under the road.

A statement from the council added: “Apparently a cete of badgers use a number of local setts in a year but are fairly inactive at the moment.

“When they move to their summer residence, we’ll board up the front door under the road.”