Aberdeenshire road remains closed for ‘urgent maintenance’ after forties pipeline leak

An Aberdeenshire road remains closed today after a leak was discovered in a major oil pipeline.

The C12K, Netherley to Cookney road was closed last week after a leak was detected in the Forties pipeline.

A 300-metre cordon was set up and homes were evacuated in the area after the leak was discovered.

It is understood that Ineos, who owns the pipeline system, lowered the pressure in the line after identifying the leak, but did not have to shut it down.

A message from Police Scotland is calling on motorists to take alternative routes while “urgent maintenance work” is carried out in the area.