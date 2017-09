Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A North-east road is closed after a crash this evening involving three cars.

The A96 northbound at Broomhill roundabout, Kintore, has been closed while the road is cleared.

It happened at around 5.20pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The road is being cleared of debris and fluid from the vehicles.

“The scene is still ongoing, and we’re just recovering vehicles at the moment.”

BEAR Scotland are in attendance, and traffic is being diverted through Kintore.

More to follow.