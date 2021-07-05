Aberdeenshire road closed following crash

A road in Aberdeenshire has been closed by police following a crash.
Officers are advising drivers in the area to avoid the A920 between Ellon and Pitmedden.
The incident has also affect the Stagecoach service number 49, which will be diverted via the A90.
#BBirdServiceUpdate Due to road traffic accident on A920 between Ellon and Pitmedden (not involving Stagecoach) service 49 is approx. 30 minutes delayed. Service will divert back onto A90 then straight to Pitmedden. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
— Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) July 5, 2021
