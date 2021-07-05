Show Links
News / Local

Aberdeenshire road closed following crash

By Craig Munro
05/07/2021, 7:11 pm

A road in Aberdeenshire has been closed by police following a crash.

Officers are advising drivers in the area to avoid the A920 between Ellon and Pitmedden.

The incident has also affect the Stagecoach service number 49, which will be diverted via the A90.