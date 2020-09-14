Show Links
Aberdeenshire residents invited to community film night

by Zoe Phillips
14/09/2020, 10:21 am
'Wild Rose' will be shown on Friday
An Aberdeenshire film club is to host its first screening of this season.

The Tullynessle Hall Film Club will show ‘Wild Rose’ on September 18 at 7:30pm at Tullynessle and Forbes Hall.

Directed by Tom Harper and starring Jessie Buckley, Julie Walters and Sophie Okenedo, ‘Wild Rose’ is a musical drama about a single mother from Glasgow, fresh out of prison, who pursues her dream of becoming a country music star.

Tickets are £5 and doors open at 7pm.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the hall is unable to provide refreshments but attendees are free to BYOB.

Tullynessle Hall Film Club aims to promote a wide range of films including mainstream fare, foreign titles and short or documentary films.

The non-profit organisation was set up with funding from the UK Film Council and is a member of the British Federation of Film Societies.

If you want to attend the screening, you should email a name, or names, and a contact telephone number to tullynesslehallfilmclub@gmail.com for contact tracing.

For more information, visit tullynessleandforbeshall.co.uk/filmclub