North-east residents encouraged to walk more during May

North-east residents are being encouraged to keep active while staying at home.

May is National Walking Month and Live Life Aberdeenshire has uploaded resources to help you stay fit while spending extended periods at home.

Every week they will share a safe and effective way for you to walk at home through a series of short walks in familiar areas across Aberdeenshire. This week’s virtual walk is around Denman Park and Arnhall Moss in Westhill.

There is also guidance for walking safely during lockdown, “A reason a day to walk in May” and some tips on how to increase your pace during your walks using the free Active 10 App.

The Active 10 app is designed to help you recognise when you are walking at a brisk enough pace to reap the benefits associated with walking and helps encourage you to walk more.

You can see what’s available, along with a range of other activities, on Live Life @ Home via www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/live-life-at-home/