Aberdeenshire pupils learn about online security risks in ‘unique’ cyber escape experience

Pupils in Aberdeenshire have had an unmissable opportunity to learn about online security risks in a fun and interactive way.

Educators at Kemnay Academy teamed up with leading IT solutions provider CGI to create a specially designed Cyber Escape experience for stage one students.

Built within a shipping container in the format of an ‘escape room’, it aims to teach pupils critical skills in a simulated real-world setting.

The initiative has been presented through interactive activities offering a “unique” approach for students to learn and engage with cyber safe practices.

For the last two weeks, teams have had to work together to uncover clues, solve puzzles and accomplish cyber-related tasks to beat the hacker and escape the room successfully in the time allowed.

Through the experience, they’ve had the opportunity to gain better knowledge about a wide range of techniques – including protecting their privacy and creating strong passwords, device and document handling and navigating social media.

Headteacher Lizbeth Paul said: “Kemnay Academy is excited to be in a position to offer this to our learners.

“These cyber skills are critical for the 21st Century and our young people will experience a unique safe environment to problem solve.”

‘It’s vital that everyone knows how to practice cyber safe techniques’

The Cyber Escape experience was initially developed by CGI’s UK cyber security practice to train, educate and engage with businesses.

However, with young people facing evolving cyber threats and challenges online, the company decided to tailor it for students to help them better understand cyber security risks and how to avoid them.

Richard Holmes, senior vice-president of cyber security for CGI in the UK, thinks acquiring and improving these skills is now more important than ever.

He said: “Regardless of whether you’re a school student or a business leader, we spend much of our personal and professional lives online.

“The experience has been designed to showcase the easy ways we can protect ourselves from a number of very real online dangers.

“It’s vital that everyone knows how to practice cyber safe techniques and continue to hone our existing skills.

“We hope that this experience will offer people a real-world opportunity to learn and engage with safe cyber practices in a fun and interactive way.”