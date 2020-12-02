Pub owners have spoken of lack of support and worries over the future as ‘wet bars’ in the north-east have been ordered to close by the council.

Pubs were previously allowed to serve alcohol outdoors, however, new rules have meant that premises which do not prepare and serve food themselves have been ordered to shut.

A number of establishments in Aberdeenshire were notified of the changes last month and told to close with immediate effect.

Aberdeenshire Council has ordered the closure of 44 wet bars.

An email from Aberdeenshire Council which was issued to pubs stated: “Dear licence holder, I am writing to you in relation to the current legal requirements for ‘drinks only public houses’ to close.

“From our knowledge of your premises and what you provide, I consider that your premises falls into the definition of a ‘drinks only public house.’

“As such, I consider it necessary to advise you that your premises must close until which time restrictions are lifted.

“If you have remained open (e.g perhaps utilising an outdoor area), please confirm your understanding of the regulations and agree to close with immediate effect. If you are unsure of your position then please call me to discuss.”

Pub owners hit out at the decision.

Laraine Thomson, who has operated the Rothie Inn in Rothienorman for the past 29 years said she was worried about the future of village pubs, after being closed since October 9.

She said: “We were told it would be two weeks. I’d started with stock as I had a lot that would have gone out of date. And then we moved to this level system and it’s made opening impossible as I don’t do meals. I did think about starting it up but it just wouldn’t have been viable.

“We’ll have to buy the stock in, and you could get started up again just to be locked down the week after. The announcements are on a Tuesday and I have to order stock on a Monday, so I wouldn’t be able to open until the next week.

“We’re just paying out and paying out, and we’re not getting anything in return.

“It’s just the not knowing when we’re going to go under restrictions. We’re still having to pay bills and it’s counting the costs in the long run. We were supposed to be shut for two weeks and we’re still closed.

“It’s been very very difficult. At the moment we’re just paying out, and there’s been very little support and very little information.

“The government has got to give us a chance to get started again. We just don’t know what’s happening, I’ve got three staff on furlough and I can’t tell them anything because I just don’t know. We could open, to then be shut again the following week.

“We’re the village pub, we’re supposed to be there for the community. The more people do without the pub, the harder it will be to come back. Even when we re-opened in July people didn’t come flocking back and it was difficult initially to get people through the door.

“At this time we’d normally be getting geared up for Christmas with quizzes and events, but we’ve had to cancel everything.

“It’s sad. We were only operating from Friday to Sunday, and in three days we’re taking in what we would have taken in on a Saturday alone.

“It’s really hard, I think there’ll be a lot of businesses that won’t re-open now.”

Carl Hansen, owner of The Caley Bar in Peterhead added that his business was ordered to shut as although it sells food, it is not prepared on site.

He said: “We’ve gone through a lot of changes in the past few months, I think the biggest problem is the lack of clarity.

“We have a licence to serve food but not to prepare it, so we were initially allowed to stay open, but now even if you can serve food, it has to be prepared on the premises.

“It’s coming down hard on the licensing trade, it’s a shame.

“There seems to be this view that the licensing industry is an easy target.

“There doesn’t seem to be much supporting evidence behind the decisions that are being made. It’s harder for people and businesses to follow the rules when they don’t understand them.

“It means some businesses that have been following the rules have been closed, and some that haven’t can stay open. It seems to be one rule for one, and one for another.

“There are no checks to make sure we’re complying, it’s some arbitrary decision that doesn’t seem to have any evidence behind it. It’s a sledgehammer approach.”

'There isn't a consistent approach. Surely safety is the paramount thing, not whether you have a cooker'

Councillor Gillian Owen, who represents Ellon and District, said she was in a bar in the town when its owners were ordered to close with immediate effect.

She said: “The guidelines are very confusing. You don’t need to have a main meal if you’re outside, I don’t know why it makes a difference if you have a cooker or not.

“There isn’t a consistent approach. Surely safety is the paramount thing, not whether you have a cooker.”

Council chiefs in Aberdeen have not had to order the closure of any bars under the legislation, An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “All premises that we are aware of that are currently trading are either serving meals or have facilities to do so. Therefore, all the premises are complying with the requirements of the legislation.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Under current guidelines, which came into force with the Five-Level strategic framework on Monday November 2, wet pubs are closed by law at levels 2 and 3.

“As we have done throughout this unprecedented crisis, we have listened closely to businesses and, as wet pubs, which are unable to offer a main meal service, would be unviable with drinks sales alone, we decided, in consultation with the industry, to close them by law, to enable them to access the most appropriate level of support.

“We are committed to ensuring no restriction is in place a moment longer than necessary to protect public health and reduce transmission of the virus. We will continue to build on our constructive dialogue with the industry and listen to their experiences and concerns as we move through the crisis.

“We are doing everything we can with the powers we have to help businesses, offering support which now exceeds £2.3 billion and provides grants to businesses required by law to close, and includes 100% rates relief for pubs and restaurants for the year.

“We would like to have the flexibility to go further and are considering what could be done to mitigate closures and job losses as much as possible. As part of this, we will continue to press the UK Government for more fiscal powers so we can have the flexibility required to fully support the needs of the industry.”