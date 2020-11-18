Aberdeenshire primary school remains partially closed due to staff shortages

A north-east primary school will remain partially closed tomorrow due to a lack of staff.
The latest update from Aboyne Primary School confirms three classes are still not able to return to school due to a “lack of relief staff”.
A number of pupils have been asked to stay home and work online this week due to teacher shortages.
It’s understood the issue has been caused by a number of staff members being asked to self-isolate after being contacted by the track and trace system.
Tomorrow pupils in P3/4b, P4/5 and P5/6 are being asked not to attend.
All other classes, including the nursery are open as normal.
Meanwhile, The Gordon Schools in Huntly will only be open for pupils in S1-3.
Yesterday the school was closed to pupils due to a lack of staff following reports of positive Covid-19 cases
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe