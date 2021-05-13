Aberdeenshire piper invited to play in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

An Aberdeenshire piper has been invited to play in a special international performance as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year.

Martin Johnston, official piper of the Braemar Royal Highland Society, will perform a new composition alongside 19 other bagpipers from across the Commonwealth during next June’s festivities to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mr Johnston will play at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Braemar, the location of the annual Braemar Gathering, which has been cancelled for a second time this year.

The 31-year-old will perform simultaneously alongside the other 19 pipers selected from across the globe, each playing in their home countries.

Mr Johnston, who is a piper in the Lonach Pipe Band, said: “I was very honoured, especially because I’ve been the official Braemar Royal Highland Society piper for the past 15 years, so it’s great to be recognised.

“There’s 20 of us all together, all chosen right throughout the whole of the world.

“Each piper that’s been chosen to play has had to pick their own destination to play the tune, so because I’ve been involved with the Braemar Royal Highland Society for so long it was only fitting that I chose the Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Braemar, the home of the gathering.”