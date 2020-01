Aberdeenshire has been listed as the fourth best place in Scotland to be a girl.

According to a survey conducted by a leading children’s charity, the region is one of the best in the country for young females.

Orkney was listed in first place, while Dundee is in the bottom 10 in the UK rankings and is ranked last in Scotland.

Plan International UK’s 2020 report highlights how regional inequality means some are growing up with greater rights and access to opportunity than others.

