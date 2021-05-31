A big-hearted group of much-loved Aberdeenshire Macmillan community nurses have gone the extra mile for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The group of six nurses and their NHS Grampian manager, who cover 37 GP practices across Aberdeenshire, took on a “Two Mile a Day” challenge throughout the whole of May.

As a result of their efforts, the team raised more than £2,700.

Liz Towsey, Moira Gordon, Carole Thornton, Liz Briggs, Caroline Hopper, Jill Murray and Catherine Noble are dedicated to their jobs and have worked continuously throughout the pandemic, adapting to necessary changes to keep their patients and themselves safe.

‘The biggest hearts’

Moria, 51, said: “It’s not been an easy year for anyone, but we felt this was just a nice way to mark everything we’ve been through and to do something that would raise as many funds as possible.

“It’s certainly made us all a lot fitter, got us outdoors and we’ve thoroughly enjoyed ourselves.

“We were able to meet up a few weeks ago for the very first time as a team.

“Keeping socially distant of course.

“It was incredibly refreshing seeing each other in person and even more so because we’ve been doing this challenge in our own areas.

“It’s been a fantastic fundraiser and we can’t thank enough all those who have donated.”

Louise Mackay, relationship fundraising manager in the north of Scotland for Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “What an amazing challenge the nurses took on, they really do have the biggest hearts.

“Like lots of charities, we anticipate a loss in our fundraising revenue this year and are doing everything we can to limit the impact of this on our services.

“Our number one priority is to do whatever it takes to support people with cancer in every way we can.

“The pressure on our frontline services has never been greater and Macmillan desperately need funds to keep providing our vital support.

“Thank you so much to the nurses and to everyone who donated to keep them going.”

Macmillan Cancer Support is working to help address the immediate and unique challenges that having cancer during the pandemic brings, but it is calling on the public’s support.

Donations can be made by visiting their fundraising page.