A talented Aberdeenshire musician has released a fingerstyle guitar cover of TikTok’s sea shanty hit.

Made famous by Scottish postman Nathan Evans who released his viral cover of The Longest Johns’ version of the 19th-century sea shanty ‘Soon May The Wellerman Come‘, a lot of budding singers have shared their takes on the TikTok hit.

One of them is Westhill-based musician Luke Gunn who is known for his fingerstyle guitar technique – the technique of playing the guitar or bass guitar by plucking the strings directly with the fingertips.

He said: “I always focus on what’s trending and obviously, the TikTok song blew up and it’s still blowing up at the moment.

“A lot of people are searching for it because it’s a ‘hot topic’, so it’s a good way to get my arrangements out there.

© Supplied by Luke Gunn

“Normally, I can have my arrangements done in a few hours, but this one took a day and a half.

“The TikTok version of the sea shanty is just acapella, there are no vocals, so I wanted to do something a bit different and I put in some fancy guitar techniques.

“I wanted to put in a bit more spiciness into it.”

This isn’t the first time Luke’s fingerstyle covers made headlines, with the musician’s cover of TV show Game of Thrones’ theme song racking up hundreds of views online.

He also used the technique to cover Into The Unknown from Frozen 2.

Luke received positive feedback on his talents on Twitter, including from the Oscar and Grammy award-winning songwriter for Frozen, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who composed the song with Robert Lopez, and called Luke’s cover “masterful”.

Luke said he discovered his now-signature fingerstyle technique a few years ago on YouTube.

He said: “I came across this guy from Korea who was releasing fingerstyle covers.

“At that time I hadn’t heard of that technique before, but I got so into it.”

After he learned a few fingerstyle arrangements composed by other artists, Luke decided to create his own music covers.

© Supplied by Luke Gunn

Luke is hoping to start releasing original music arrangements once he has built a stronger fanbase.

The full-time Westhill musician, who started playing the guitar almost two decades ago, currently offers Zoom lessons, helping fans all over the world master the fingerstyle technique.

He said: “I’ve been doing online lessons since last March.

“It’s actually something I considered doing before, so lockdown just pushed me to do it.

“I’m now getting a lot of people from Asia and France who are interested in these lessons.

“The majority of my local students from Westhill and Aberdeen have stayed with me and I’ve been teaching through Zoom and Skype for almost a year now.”