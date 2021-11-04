‘They make such a difference’: Aberdeenshire mum welcomes £200,000 lottery cash boost for charity that supports her autistic son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

‘They make such a difference’: Aberdeenshire mum welcomes £200,000 lottery cash boost for charity that supports her autistic son

By Ellie Milne
04/11/2021, 12:01 am
Susan Strachan, co-founder services manager, Katie McNutt, charity manager and Lisa Grainger, fundraising officer

An Aberdeenshire mum has welcomed funding awarded to a charity that has supported her family for the past four years.

Dawn Brown’s 12-year-old son, Robert, has autism and she says SensationALL has made “such a difference” to their lives.

The Westhill-based charity has now been awarded £200,000 from the National Lottery to expand its services and help more families like the Browns.

She said: “My son has attended various groups and events and they make him feel like there is somewhere that it’s okay to be himself, whilst giving him loads of techniques and support to help him manage daily issues.

“For me as a parent having the resources at hand when we need them has been incredible plus the support and understanding of staff plus the peer support from other parents has lightened many a dark day.

“I am so delighted that this funding will help other families just like ours.”

Robert Brown, 12, and his family have been supported by SensationALL for the past four years. Supplied by National Lottery.

Support more families

Thanks to the funding, SensationALL will be able to expand its therapeutic play service and group support for young people affected by neurodevelopmental conditions.

Suz Strachan, service manager for SensationALL, said: “This is our largest award from a single funder to date and will be transformational for our charity.

“It will help us to invest in our team and services and will help us reach out to more individuals with complex needs and their families to build their resilience and self-esteem to lead a more fulfilling life.

“A huge thanks to the people who play The National Lottery who made this possible.”

‘Life-changing’ funding

Four groups from Aberdeenshire will share £229,830 of National Lottery funding which is part of a “bumper package” of grants announced in Scotland.

Across the country, there are 179 grants worth £5,752,948.

Kate Still, chairwoman for the National Lottery Community Fund in Scotland, announced the funding.

She said: “Local groups lie at the very heart of communities across Scotland and the work they do demonstrates just what can be achieved when people come together for a common cause or to help others.

“I am delighted that each of the projects receiving funding will be able to do just that and will make a big difference in communities across Aberdeenshire.

“National Lottery players can be proud to know that the money they raise is helping to support this vital work.”

More than £500million of “life-changing” funding was awarded to communities across the UK last year thanks to National Lottery players.