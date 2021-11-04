‘They make such a difference’: Aberdeenshire mum welcomes £200,000 lottery cash boost for charity that supports her autistic son

An Aberdeenshire mum has welcomed funding awarded to a charity that has supported her family for the past four years.

Dawn Brown’s 12-year-old son, Robert, has autism and she says SensationALL has made “such a difference” to their lives.

The Westhill-based charity has now been awarded £200,000 from the National Lottery to expand its services and help more families like the Browns.

She said: “My son has attended various groups and events and they make him feel like there is somewhere that it’s okay to be himself, whilst giving him loads of techniques and support to help him manage daily issues.

“For me as a parent having the resources at hand when we need them has been incredible plus the support and understanding of staff plus the peer support from other parents has lightened many a dark day.

“I am so delighted that this funding will help other families just like ours.”

Support more families

Thanks to the funding, SensationALL will be able to expand its therapeutic play service and group support for young people affected by neurodevelopmental conditions.

Suz Strachan, service manager for SensationALL, said: “This is our largest award from a single funder to date and will be transformational for our charity.

“It will help us to invest in our team and services and will help us reach out to more individuals with complex needs and their families to build their resilience and self-esteem to lead a more fulfilling life.

“A huge thanks to the people who play The National Lottery who made this possible.”

‘Life-changing’ funding

Four groups from Aberdeenshire will share £229,830 of National Lottery funding which is part of a “bumper package” of grants announced in Scotland.

Across the country, there are 179 grants worth £5,752,948.

Kate Still, chairwoman for the National Lottery Community Fund in Scotland, announced the funding.

She said: “Local groups lie at the very heart of communities across Scotland and the work they do demonstrates just what can be achieved when people come together for a common cause or to help others.

“I am delighted that each of the projects receiving funding will be able to do just that and will make a big difference in communities across Aberdeenshire.

“National Lottery players can be proud to know that the money they raise is helping to support this vital work.”

More than £500million of “life-changing” funding was awarded to communities across the UK last year thanks to National Lottery players.