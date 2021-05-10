Aberdeenshire mum battling council over P1 deferral for premature son

An Aberdeenshire boy who was born three months premature has been denied the chance to start primary school later – despite the advice of specialists.

Henry Drybridge was born at 29 weeks, weighing just 1lb 9oz, and had to spend five months “battling to survive” in the neonatal unit.

Unable to breathe by himself, he was on a ventilator and then developed a chronic lung condition which left him susceptible to many illnesses.