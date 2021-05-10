Show Links
News / Local

Aberdeenshire mum battling council over P1 deferral for premature son

By James Wyllie
10/05/2021, 8:00 am Updated: 10/05/2021, 8:35 am
© Chris Sumner/ DCT MediaLauren Knight is battling with Aberdeenshire Council to get a deferral for four-year-old Henry starting primary one.

An Aberdeenshire boy who was born three months premature has been denied the chance to start primary school later – despite the advice of specialists.

Henry Drybridge was born at 29 weeks, weighing just 1lb 9oz, and had to spend five months “battling to survive” in the neonatal unit.

Unable to breathe by himself, he was on a ventilator and then developed a chronic lung condition which left him susceptible to many illnesses.

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe