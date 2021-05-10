Aberdeenshire mum battling council over P1 deferral for premature son

An Aberdeenshire boy who was born three months premature has been denied the chance to start primary school later – despite the advice of specialists.
Henry Drybridge was born at 29 weeks, weighing just 1lb 9oz, and had to spend five months “battling to survive” in the neonatal unit.
Unable to breathe by himself, he was on a ventilator and then developed a chronic lung condition which left him susceptible to many illnesses.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe