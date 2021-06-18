Aberdeenshire medical practice moves to ‘urgent care only’ for next two weeks

A north-east doctors surgery will move to ‘urgent care only’ for the next two weeks in preparation of a major overhaul.

Mintlaw Group Practice is moving under the umbrella of the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) from July 1.

To make the move easier, managers are asking patients to consider if their ailment, illness or injury is urgent before trying to make an appointment.

A partnership spokeswoman asked patients to be “patient” and stressed that anyone needing urgent help will still be seen.

‘New beginnings’

She said: “July 1 will mark a new beginning for the Mintlaw Group Practice with the management and operation of the practice moving over to the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership.

“The partnership has had a dedicated team of professionals working in the practice for the last few weeks looking at where practice and procedure can be improved. So far work behind the scenes has taken place but there is still much to do to reset and rebuild the practice ahead of our official take over date.

“To continue the work to streamline procedures we will be moving to an ‘urgent care’ only service for the next two weeks which will give us the time we need to improve the service for all patients.

“There is also a shortage of clinical staff and we have been working with colleagues across Aberdeenshire and the wider NHS Grampian family to ensure that the urgent care service we are able to provide for the next two weeks is a good one.”

Where to get help or advice

eConsult services, which launched last year to help rural communities in particular by offering online consultations, will also be out of use for local patients during this period.

However, community pharmacies can provide help with prescriptions, minor ailments and medical advice, or NHS Inform may be able to assist.

Work is already under way to bring the GP practice under AHSCP, which is believed will ultimately improve the service and care to patients.

The spokeswoman added: “We are asking the patients of Mintlaw for even more of their patience, we know things have been tough but we are here to improve the service and care you will get and we need your help to do it.”