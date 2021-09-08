Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Aberdeenshire medical group urges patients to stop abusive behaviour towards staff

By Lauren Taylor
08/09/2021, 5:24 pm Updated: 08/09/2021, 5:31 pm
Staff are being subjected to abuse amidst shortages at Inverurie Medical Group.
An Aberdeenshire medical practice has urged patients stop abusive behaviour towards reception staff, saying they are “simply carrying out instructions and protocols laid down by the practice” amid a staff shortage.

Inverurie Medical Group are currently experiencing an “unusually high” rate of staff absences which is affecting their telephone service.

The practice has apologised for any inconvenience and stress the shortages may cause patients, however, has made it clear that abusive behaviour towards staff will not be tolerated.

In a post on Facebook the practice detailed that reception staff are being subjected to abusive comments, shouting, and swearing. This abusive behaviour is experienced in person, over the telephone and over social media.

The post read: “Our staff are simply carrying out instructions and protocols laid down by the practice, while working under difficult conditions.

“They are also human beings with feelings and the practice will not tolerate the abuse currently being levelled at them by some patients. This is affecting their ability to carry out their work and causing upset and distress.”

Patients who do not comply with the zero tolerance approach to abuse have been warned they could be struck from the practice list.

The practice have also said that in certain cases they may involve the police if the abusive behaviour continues.

Last year, bosses at a medical practice in Wick spoke out about the verbal abuse and “derogatory comments” their administration team had to deal with on a daily basis.

Although NHS Highland’s chief executive spoke out about the incident and pledged support, it is alleged that the health board failed to take any action since.

GPs are not back to ‘normal consulting’

Another medical practice in Aberdeen has experienced patients taking their frustrations out on reception staff recently.

Rubislaw Place Medical Group have recorded an automated message explaining that GP practices are still being advised to contact patients over the phone or through e-consult.

This means face-to-face appointments are only arranged when clinically required.

The message, read by Dr Paterson, states: “As restrictions imposed by the pandemic are easing, some patients who are contacting us believe GPs should be back to normal consulting. This is not the case.”

Dr Paterson goes on to say the practice is disappointed that some patients take their frustrations out on reception staff.

“This has never been acceptable and will not be tolerated, please remember our staff are here to help you and treat them with respect,” she adds.

