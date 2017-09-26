Aberdeenshire hotel wins prestigious hotel award

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A North-east hotel been recognised as the best in Scotland.

The Douneside House, near Tarland was awarded ‘Hotel of the Year – Scotland’ at this year’s AA Hospitality Awards.

Introduced in 1992, the award is given to hotels recognised as being outstanding examples in their particular market, and includes hotels of every size and style.

Marcel Wassen, General Manager of Douneside House said: “We are absolutely delighted to win this award.

“It is a reflection of the hard work of whole team; without their dedication, commitment and passion this would not have been possible.”