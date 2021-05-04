Aberdeenshire folk singer reaches the charts with Northern Lights collaboration with Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC’s unofficial anthem The Northern Lights has proved to be a hit, entering the UK’s top 40 download charts.

A new version of the song was released last week, starring Huntly folksinger Iona Fyfe, who tweaked the lyrics to give it a north-east twist.

The collaboration between the Dons and the young singer was recorded to aid the launch of the club’s 2021-22 season tickets campaign.

It forms the soundtrack for an emotive video that is part of the campaign and is an ode to fans across the region.

Since the launch last week, the video has been viewed more than 225,000 times on social media.

The single entered the UK iTunes Download Charts and reached number 39 briefly in the morning on May 1.

The video has received lots of support online from Aberdeen fans and Scottish people alike.

The Northern Lights (of Aberdeen)

The iconic song was written by Mary Webb back in the early 1950s and has been adopted by Aberdeen FC.

The new interpretation was created with award-winning Scottish folk musicians Graham Rorie, Aidan Moodie (Gnoss) and Michael Biggins, the current winner of the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year.

Ms Fyfe, who was the youngest ever winner of Scots Singer of the Year at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards, was excited to be asked to record the song.

She said: “It’s wonderful to partner up with Aberdeen Football Club to release a new version of such an iconic song, written by Mary Webb.

“At a time when musicians can’t tour or perform live, I’ve really appreciated being able to collaborate with the club creatively, and really appreciate them supporting the arts. I’ve been overwhelmed with the response it has received so far.”

Lisa Sheran, head of communications at Aberdeen Football Club added: “As we eagerly anticipate the return our supporters to their spiritual home at Pittodrie, we were keen ignite that sense of belonging with a season ticket campaign which pulled at the heart strings.

“In order to complement our, #MyHomeinAberdeen campaign, it was our desire to collaborate with a local musician who could record a unique and poignant version of the ‘The Northern Lights,’ a song which has echoed around Pittodrie for years.

“Our search led us to Iona and with her links to the North East it was the perfect partnership.

“Iona and her fellow musicians have done a wonderful version of the song, a song which means so much to many Aberdeen supporters, and we’re extremely thankful to her for helping to bring our vision to life.”

The Northern Lights is out now on all major music platforms.

Aberdeen Football Club season tickets are now on sale here.

You can sing along to the powerful anthem using these lyrics.

