An Aberdeenshire mineral water company has won a major contract to supply bottles to the famous Gangnam District of Seoul in South Korea.

Deeside Mineral Water, based in Ballater is also in the process of negotiating to distribute its new Fuarain moisturising cream to the Korean capital.

The family-owned firm, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, bottles spring water from the Cairngorms National Park.

The company has already shipped more than 250,000 bottles to Korea.

Managing director of Deeside Mineral Water, Martin Simpson, said: “We export to many countries including Japan, Russia and the EU.

“Paperwork issues around exporting to the EU make that impossible just now but this Korea contract has been fantastic to secure.

“The springs have a long and interesting history dating back to 1760 when they became famous for the healing waters.

“The rich heritage and natural source in a remote and stunning part of Scotland is something that really appeals to overseas markets.”

Distributors Myeong-Yin Kaizen Co have been supplying the water to health-conscious customers.

The firm’s CEO, Mr Chulho Kim, said: “Korean customers like the purity and fresh taste of Deeside Mineral Water as well as its Scottish heritage.

“Users tell us they feel good drinking it and that it helps their skin.

“We are also really interested in the company’s latest venture, Fuarain Skincare, and we are looking at importing it too.”

In the later part of last year, the company launched Fuarain moisturising cream where Deeside Mineral Water is the main ingredient.

Martin Simpson said that while launching a new product during lockdown was risky, the company saw a growth in online sales for Fuarain.

He added: “We also saw interest from retailers in the UK and abroad.

“It’s already been shortlisted for a global beauty award as Best New Premium Skincare Product in the highly acclaimed Pure Beauty Awards.

“Koreans are well known for looking after their skin and it seems a natural step to supply Fuarain to customers who already know what drinking Deeside Mineral Water can do for their skin.”