Interactive map: Aberdeenshire Covid numbers down almost 50%, but city sees slight increase in cases

Covid cases in the north-east are continuing to fall, despite a slight increase in the number of people testing positive in the city.
In the seven days between February 21 and 27, 68 people in Aberdeen tested positive for Covid-19, up 14 on the previous seven day period.
However, across the whole of NHS Grampian’s area – which includes the city, Aberdeenshire and Moray, just 155 cases were identified last week, compared to 220 the week before.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe