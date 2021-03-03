Interactive map: Aberdeenshire Covid numbers down almost 50%, but city sees slight increase in cases

Covid cases in the north-east are continuing to fall, despite a slight increase in the number of people testing positive in the city.

In the seven days between February 21 and 27, 68 people in Aberdeen tested positive for Covid-19, up 14 on the previous seven day period.

However, across the whole of NHS Grampian’s area – which includes the city, Aberdeenshire and Moray, just 155 cases were identified last week, compared to 220 the week before.