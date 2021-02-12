Aberdeenshire Council’s Ranger Service urges dog owners to be responsible when visiting the countryside

Aberdeenshire Council’s Ranger Service is urging dog owners to be responsible when visiting the countryside.

The group has released an appeal for dogs to be kept under control in countryside areas. If not followed, dogs may become lost, injured, or cause harm or injury to wildlife and livestock.

This in turn can lead to financial loss and emotional distress for farmers.

Fiona Banks, ranger service co-ordinator at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “Since last summer we’ve seen large numbers of new visitors to our countryside.

“We hope that people continue to enjoy visiting our countryside, and we know most of our new visitors want to be responsible and respect those living and working in these areas.

“However, they are perhaps unaware of devastating consequences to dogs, wildlife and livestock if they are not taking proper precautions, particularly if their pet is not used to the sights, sounds and smells of the countryside.”

A report from the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Animal Welfare found that between 2013 and 2017 there were 1614 livestock reported as injured, and a further 1866 reported as being killed by a dog.

Allowing your dog to worry livestock is a criminal offence, so it is important to find an alternative route.

It is also asked that dog owners bag and bin all dog waste.

NatureScot has produced a helpful series of short films on responsible dog walking and dog training techniques.

Bridget Freeman, outdoor access officer at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “Please take care, especially at this time of year – stick to footpaths and avoid fields where calving and lambing take place.

“We want everyone – the public, farm/estate workers and animals – to be able to enjoy our beautiful local countryside during the pandemic, but people need to understand the importance of keeping their dogs under proper control around farm animals, never going into fields with young calves or lambs and giving a wide berth to our hardworking key workers.”

For advice and guidance on access rights and responsibilities, contact ranger.service@aberdeenshire.gov.uk