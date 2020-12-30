Aberdeenshire Council’s electricity bill shoots up due to need for extra ventilation

The increased need for ventilation as a result of Covid-19 in schools and offices has meant a north-east council’s electricity bill has rocketed over the past few months.

Aberdeenshire Council’s business services committee will hear a report when it meets next Thursday giving an update on the council’s progress with its carbon budget, at six months in.

It will also look at sustainability, as a result of measures taken during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A new carbon budget was set in March, with each council committee given its own specific target.

For business services, it was set at 1,200 tCO2e which is 35% of the Council’s overall target of 3,400 tCO2e, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, progress has been significantly impacted.

At the start of lockdown, Aberdeenshire Council said it immediately saw a reduction in the electricity consumption across its buildings, as schools were closed and where possibly employees were moved to work from home.

As months progressed, electricity consumption dropped to 45% of the usage in previous years, which has now returned to around 90% of normal levels, as schools and services were mostly re-opened, although some buildings remain closed.

There have been increased demands on hot water and heating due to the hubs set up, and also associated with extra cleaning needed in sites that were open.

The council has also said that increased ventilation needed under Scottish Government guidelines, particularly in schools, has meant that energy usage had increased by more than 16% in October compared to normal levels, as windows and doors were kept open to encourage air circulation.

The report said: “Savings of up to 26% were seen in June on previous years expected consumption, however now that schools and some operational bundling are back open, the need for increased ventilation is having a negative effect on the amount of energy used for heating, as windows are left open and fresh air into buildings is increased.

“This has resulted in an increase in October to over 16% more energy used than would be typically expected. It is likely that any savings achieved at the start of the year will be fully negated by this increased requirement to ventilate over the course of the year, particularly as the winter months progress.

“Continual monitoring of energy consumption is carried out by the Energy Management Team with Property & Facilities Management. This is reported monthly to the Finance Service to allow them to manage the energy budgets for the Council. At this stage forecasting the final out-turn for 2020/21, for energy usage, carbon, and costs, is not possible but is being monitored, reviewed, and reported internally monthly.

“These figures will also inform the discussion on what lessons have been learnt from the changes in working practices placed on the Council at short notice and what can be retained in some form to help reduce carbon emissions on a permanent basis.”

As a result, the forecast carbon reduction in 2020/21 for the council’s business services from identified projects is 1,135 tCO2, a shortfall of 65 tonnes or 5.4% against budget.