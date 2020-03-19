Aberdeenshire Council’s £40 million budget cuts plan changed by coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus has forced a north-east council to change spending plans for the coming year.

Aberdeenshire Council agreed its budget yesterday with almost £40 million in cuts being planned.

However, the ongoing pandemic did have an impact on proceedings, with the ruling Conservative-Liberal Democrat administration dropping some of their cost-cutting proposals.

A report considered by councillors said they had to find £39,567,000 in savings to fill a financial black hole.

Council leader Jim Gifford said that in light of the Covid-19 outbreak, they were dropping some planned cuts to support businesses, with £138,000 going towards rates relief.

Proposals to extend car parking charges, a cut to support for businesses and the axing of a regeneration officer post are all being scrapped.

Mr Gifford also announced a £200,000 community resilience fund to help people across the region hit hard by coronavirus.

The budget document said more than 60 council jobs could go and the changes would have an “impact” on the current workforce.

Mr Gifford said: “Many of these savings will have an impact on staff – either in changes to jobs and responsibilities or a reduction in staff numbers.

“I am pleased to see that services are already adopting a very sensible approach of not filling vacancies when they arise unless absolutely necessary – it means that we can protect employment as far as practical.

“We’ve never said “no compulsory redundancies”, but we’ve always committed to doing everything possible to avoid them, and I hope this coming year we are able to continue in the same way.”

Mr Gifford also warned that in the coming years major cuts will still have to be made to the local authority’s future budgets.

He said: “Based on current assumptions, in the next five years we will be facing further budget pressures of over £60 million so.

“While we’re all relieved to balance the books for another year, there can be no let-up from the relentless task of identifying savings for the future.”

Opposition group leader Richard Thomson, who spoke at the meeting using video call service Skype, said the continuing situation meant they would return to their own spending plans at another time.

