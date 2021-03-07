Aberdeenshire Council workers praised for work despite challenges

Council workers in the north-east have been praised for their work carried out despite challenges such as lockdown and heavy snowfall.

Aberdeenshire Council has paid tribute to its roads, landscape and waste services staff for their “magnificent” response to those events.

Essential services such as waste collection, burials, winter maintenance and emergency road repairs have continued through the pandemic, despite the difficulties faced.

Many council workers in these sectors have been redeployed where they are needed to support core activities, such as household waste collection, recycling centres, burials and safety inspections.

More recently, they have been out tackling heavy snowfall, making sure roads and footways around the north-east are clear.

Councillor Peter Argyle, chairman of the council’s infrastructure services committee, said: “Each and every one of our staff has demonstrated outstanding levels of teamwork and dedication under difficult circumstances both as a result of the ongoing pandemic and more recently the winter weather and subsequent flooding and that is testament to their resilience and personal character.

“Since the pandemic was declared, teams across Roads, Landscape and Waste Services have demonstrated tremendous resilience in terms of retraining and relocating to undertake new tasks – often at very short notice – and their efforts continue to be hugely appreciated by everyone at Aberdeenshire Council. These redeployments have required them to change holiday plans, work longer hours or change work patterns, commute to new locations, and undergo training in unfamiliar roles.”