Two new schools will be built in the north-east as part of Aberdeenshire Council’s spending plans.

Councillors met today to discuss the authority’s financial plan for the coming year.

Investment in education was approved as part of the ruling administration’s capital programme, with new primary schools to be built in Fraserburgh and Stonehaven.

The new facilities will see the ageing Dunottar Primary replaced, while Fraserburgh North and St Andrews schools could also merge in a new purpose-built unit.

Improvements will also be made at Turriff Sports Centre and Fraserburgh Library, and the council reiterated its commitment to delivering the new Peterhead Community Campus.

Education and children’s services committee chair Gillian Owen said: “The administration group have worked hard to ensure that education priorities are followed up with the monies required and a line in the capital plan.

“Our learning estate is crucial when it comes to teaching and learning and we are proud that Peterhead Community Campus will soon become a reality, and now, with the inclusion of Fraserburgh and Dunnottar in Stonehaven this is a further step towards modernising our school estate.”

The approval of investment in the two new schools was widely praised by councillors at the meeting.

Stonehaven councillor Wendy Agnew – a former pupil of Dunottar School – said: “I have supported a new school for Dunnottar and am delighted that my old school has now been added to the capital plan. I look forward to the provision of a new school for staff and pupils.”

Meanwhile, Peterhead North and Rattray councillor Diane Beagrie hailed the administration’s commitment to the town’s new campus – hailing its potential impact “life-changing”.

She said: “I am delighted at the commitment from the administration for the Peterhead Community campus and town centre facilities. This has been too long in coming for our community, but the wait will soon be over.

“August 2025 will see life-changing improvements in our community and I look forward to sharing and engaging in all the plans with the community as we make the journey to the opening date.”

A total of £108 million is also predicted to be spent on capital projects across Aberdeenshire in the next 12 months.

More money will also be made available to maintain and repair infrastructure, with the administration pledging to invest a further £13 million each year for the next decade.

Over the next 15 years nearly £972 million of investment in the capital programme is expected following the budget decision.

SNP group leader Gwyneth Petrie said: “We very much welcome the inclusion of the two new primary schools to that, and recognise the importance of such renewals to our school estate.

“We do however retain some concern over the funding mechanism proposed to support the additional capital plan works – our budgetary proposals today were focussed on making the best of the money we have, and not about planning the spend of money we do not yet have.

“In these times of great uncertainty, we felt it too difficult to commit to that level of further spend.

“We do welcome commitments of others to work together going forward – and we give the same commitment in return. Through joint working and collaboration, we can make the biggest difference to those we represent.”

Councillors also agreed a range of reserves, including a £3.5 million for tackling poverty and inequalities, £2.5 million for roads maintenance and £1.3 for winter maintenance.

A total of £2 million will also be set aside to support school pupils as they return to the classroom following the Covid-19 pandemic.