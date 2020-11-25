A north-east council has been ordered to apologise by the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman after failing to provide the right kind of care.

The person, known as C, was on Compulsory Supervision Order (CSO) and in the care of their grandparents when a complaint was made to The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO).

C complained to Aberdeenshire Council that they were not entitled to any financial support and that they failed to implement a support system.

According to SPSO, the local authority said C did not respond to social work contact and after the complaint was made they identified they had misunderstood the changes to their responsibilities with regards to financial assistance for care leavers.

A report by the watchdog said: “We found that the council incorrectly identified C’s status as not being an eligible young person in terms of Section 29 of the Children (Scotland) Act 1995 from the outset.

“This resulted in C not being provided with access to certain services. We also found there was a delay in putting in place a Pathway Plan. While the council did take steps to backdate a financial payment to C, we considered that they should have backdated the payment further to the point when C first contacted the service to ask for assistance.”

The SPSO said council staff should be familiar with the relevant guidance and regulations and care leavers should receive clear information about the supports that are available to them.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Whilst we cannot comment on the specific details of this case, Aberdeenshire Council have taken on board the comments from the SPSO and have ensured that the guidance is now up to date and meets all legal requirements. In addition, we have contacted the individual to apologise for the misinformation.”