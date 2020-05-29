Aberdeenshire Council to make £310,000 funding bid to ensure safe physical distancing in town centres

Aberdeenshire Council is to make a £310,000 project bid to ensure safe physical distancing in town centres.

The local authority will make an initial £310,000 application to the Spaces for People fund for a new project to ensure people are able to safely access services in town centres while maintaining physical distancing.

In April, Transport Secretary Michael Matheson announced a new £10m Spaces for People fund for local authorities and regional transport partnerships, which has recently been increased to £30m.

The funding will cover 100% of the cost of temporary infrastructure projects to provide safe walking, wheeling and cycling during the current emergency.

Immediate priority is to be given to the town centres in Banchory, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Peterhead and Stonehaven.

Aberdeenshire Council will submit proposals to create additional spaces for pedestrians to observe physical distancing in Aberdeenshire town centres as they begin to reopen.

Temporary traffic orders will be promoted for each of the designated town centre areas for the duration of the physical distancing requirements.

Potential temporary measures may include widening footpaths, waiting restrictions, road restrictions or closures and reduction of speed limits.

Head of transportation Ewan Wallace said: “The priority will be to ensure that people are able to access our town centres safely while adhering to physical distancing guidelines.

“In particular, officers are looking at interventions that can be applied to main town centres to ensure that there is sufficient space to allow for queuing at shops and bus stops whilst maintaining passage by pedestrians with physical distancing.

“Footways of two metres or less will not be adequate to accommodate a queue at a shop or bus stop and passing pedestrians. Ideally, three metres or more should be provided at these locations.

The proposals for the town centres are only the first phase of the introduction of measures to adapt the transport network to the “new normal” as lockdown restrictions are eased.

Further proposals will be developed in consultation with communities as the council looks at the impact that ongoing restrictions will have on the way we travel and the opportunities to build in improvements.

During the Covid-19 lockdown there has been a noticeable increase in walking and cycling both in urban and rural areas of Aberdeenshire as people take advantage of the quieter transport network to undertake daily exercise.

Transport demand has fallen dramatically due to Government guidance to stay at home to suppress the spread of coronavirus which has resulted in far less motorised traffic using the road network.

