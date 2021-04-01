Aberdeenshire Council to introduce revised burial fees

Burial fees will increase from May in Aberdeenshire.

The rise of 10%, plus the rate of inflation (2.8%), was agreed as part of a package of additional income and efficiency savings when full council approved its 2021/22 budget earlier this month.

Under the new fees for 2021-2022, a lair purchase by an Aberdeenshire resident will cost £1,140, with the interment fee costing £996.

Statutory services, such as burials, have to be provided by the council and it is expected the cost of providing these services should be covered by their fees.

This covers the purchase of the lair (grave), preparation of the lair for the burial, backfilling of the lair and laying out of flowers once the burial is over.

Burial fees are higher for non-residents who don’t pay council tax to Aberdeenshire Council.

Customers can purchase a lair and book an interment without using an undertaker, although undertakers can purchase the lair and the interment on a family’s behalf and will include these fees in their invoice.

Aberdeenshire Council has had its processes and services severely impacted by the global pandemic.

This impact, occurring over the past 12 months, on budgets and resources was acknowledged across the chamber.

Councillors accepted that they could not shy away from the need to make difficult decisions and that the budget being proposed had been designed to place the council in a ‘solid fiscal position’.

There are in excess of 200 burial grounds in Aberdeenshire managed and maintained by the council. There are further 13 private burial grounds where interments can be arranged.

For more information, visit www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/communities-and-events/bereavement/