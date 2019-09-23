Aberdeenshire Council to host jobs fair in north-east town

Aberdeenshire Council is to host a recruitment fair in the north-east tomorrow.

The event is being held at the Palace Hotel in Peterhead from 10am until 3pm and will feature employees in a range of sectors.

Full-time and part- time positions will be available on the day, along with apprenticeship opportunities.

Those attending are encouraged to bring their CVs with them.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A number of workshops will also be held on a number of matters, including starting your own business and building interview skills.

A council statement said: “The jobs fair is an ideal occasion for job-seekers to find out more about the options available to them and what the businesses are looking for from applicants, giving them a stronger chance of securing a job.”