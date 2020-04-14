Aberdeenshire Council to enforce business restrictions during lockdown

Aberdeenshire Council has announced it will be enforcing restrictions on business operations during the Covid-19 lockdown.

A Prohibition Notice will be issued by the council to any business that fails to comply with the restrictions placed on its operation voluntarily.

Aberdeenshire Council is working with other local authorities to ensure the regulations can be applied consistently.

The restrictions will be enforced by council officers in Trading Standards and Environmental Health.

Police Scotland will also continue to enforce restrictions on movement and gatherings.

Councillor Jim Gifford, Leader of Aberdeenshire Council, said: “As the lockdown continues into its fourth week, the council implores businesses to follow government regulations and restrict their operating hours if necessary.

“While we would prefer not to issue prohibition notices, we will not hesitate to take appropriate action in the interest of public health and safety.

Thank you to all individuals and businesses who have demonstrated their patience and complied with the government guidelines during this ongoing crisis.

“I would also like to commend the remarkable efforts of all the frontline staff who are working diligently to deliver our essential services.”

The government has not required all businesses to shut but have advised that “all businesses that are not required by law to close should look critically at their role and operations.”