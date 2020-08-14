Aberdeenshire Council to discuss objection to Aberdeen development plan

Councillors have been recommended to give the go ahead to submit an objection to a neighbouring local authority’s proposed local development plan.

Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee is recommended to approve a response to the city council’s local development plan, over proposals to include a site which borders the Kincardine and Mearns area.

The Kincardine and Mearns area committee approved that a representation was made to Aberdeen City Council last month, after officers raised concerns over the loss of green belt land, loss of trees, potential negative impact on the River Dee and Tullo Hill, access problems and more at the area known as Royal Devenick Park.

Plans for homes have already been submitted for the site by The Comer Group for the land, south of Deeside Brae, for 150 homes.

It was one of three sites added to the local development plan at a meeting of full council on March 2.

The local authority’s consultation period for the plan is open until the end of August.

If approved at the infrastructure services committee, it will be sent to Aberdeen City Council for consideration.