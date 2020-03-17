Aberdeenshire Council to close gyms and theatres

Gyms and theatres across Aberdeenshire are set to close today.

Live Life Aberdeenshire, who operates community facilities for Aberdeenshire Council, confirmed the sites will be closing due to coronavirus.

The move will see all gyms, saunas and steam rooms close, as well as the letting of halls and community facilities suspended.

Theatres in Aboyne, Alford, Mintlaw, Peterhead and Macduff will also close at 6pm tonight.

A spokesman for Live Life Aberdeenshire said: “We are closely monitoring Scottish and UK Government and public health agency advice and will react quickly if any of this changes.

“We are expecting other elements of our sport and cultural provision in Aberdeenshire to be affected, and will continue to update customers and the wider public as information becomes available.

“We value our customers and we are currently planning ways to offer alternative services, virtual fitness classes for example, until we are able to resume sports and cultural activities in our community facilities.”

The spokesman added: “We are happy to discuss temporary suspension of your membership with us if your personal circumstances mean this is right for you at this time.

“We will be happy to help – please email: activeaberdeenshire@aberdeenshire.gov.uk”