Your new council tax bill revealed as Aberdeenshire councillors confirm 3% increase

Council tax in Aberdeenshire will rise by 3% in April, it has been decided today.

The decision was made at a meeting of Aberdeenshire Council at Woodhill House today.

The changes to each band are detailed below:

The council’s leader, Councillor Jim Gifford, said the council’s overall revenue budget would be £565 million – a reduction of £27 million.

He described it as “the hardest budget he has had to set” in his time as leader, and the hardest budget anyone has had to set by the council.