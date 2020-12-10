Aberdeenshire council prepares to make £100 payment to struggling families

A north-east council is preparing to help out people struggling financially with the pandemic.

The Scottish Government has announced a £100 direct payment will be made available before Christmas to support people during the coronavirus crisis.

Aberdeenshire Council has said those eligible for income-based Free School Meals will receive the £100 payment per eligible child directly to their bank account.

The local authority will process the payment the week commencing Monday, December 14, and the money will be in bank accounts by the end of the week.

Eligible families already in receipt of free school meals, do not have to apply for this funding.

Anyone who has recently applied for income-based free school meals and their application is still being processed, will receive the payment in January.

In addition to the £100 Scottish Government payment, each eligible child will also receive £52.20 for the £15.00 breakfast allowance to cover the school holiday period and £37.50 direct payment of free school meals to cover the holiday period.

Families who are on a low income, but not currently in receipt of Free School Meals can check entitlement by completing an online form.

For more information about the payment visit https://bit.ly/37MwbvH