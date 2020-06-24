Aberdeenshire Council plans for return of schools and nurseries from August

Aberdeenshire Council is hoping to welcome all children and young people across the region back to school from August 12.

It follows an announcement by Depute First Minister John Swinney yesterday in which he outlined the next steps towards reopening the country’s schools.

Laurence Findlay, director of education and children’s services for Aberdeenshire Council, said: “We are in the process of finalising our Local Phasing Delivery Plan for the return to school and this will now be in place to support contingency arrangements should these be required.

“We are carefully considering the announcement made by the Scottish Government and the implications of this for Aberdeenshire.”

The goal to welcome all pupils back is dependent on successfully reaching or being well on the way to Phase 4 of the Scottish Government routemap

Councillor Owen who chairs Aberdeenshire’s Education and Children’s Services Committee said: “It is absolutely vital that plans to enact a blended learning approach are ready in case they are ever needed.

“I’d like to thank all of our staff who have gone above and beyond to deliver detailed contingency planning at the same time as continuing to support children and young people across Aberdeenshire.

“Our unsung heroes have also been delivering much more than simply childcare to the children of key workers and have taken great strides in innovative approaches to learning and teaching, all the while supporting their own families and communities.”

Education Scotland is expected to review all local authority Local Phasing Delivery Plans later this week and following that Aberdeenshire Council will make this publicly available via its website.

Various other announcements were made as part of Mr Swinney’s speech in relation to funding for Newly Qualified Teachers and IT equipment, as well as a commitment to considering a new timetable for the roll-out of 1140 extended early learning and childcare.

It is anticipated that more detail will be forthcoming in the days ahead so that this can be shared with all of those this will impact upon.

Councillor Owen added: “We are carefully considering how best to proceed with the expansion of early learning and childcare hours given what Mr Swinney has highlighted.

“We have written to funded providers to explain our position and we will keep them fully informed of our plans as and when decisions are made at national and local levels.

“We appreciate these are uncertain and unprecedented times for everyone and we thank you for your patience during this period, where change occurs very rapidly.

“We are committed to ensuring that the expansion will still be delivered in full, but when this will be possible remains unclear.”

Aberdeenshire’s Local Phasing Delivery Plan, which will now be considered and agreed as an appropriate contingency arrangement, was put together in line with the Scottish Government’s Re-opening schools guide.

Councillor Gillian Owen and Laurence Findlay will be leading a Facebook Live session from the local authority’s Facebook page on Monday 29 June from 2pm to field questions.

Parents and carers are encouraged to submit their questions in advance, by emailing education@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

Further details on Covid-19 education arrangements are can be found at https://www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/schools/schools-covid-19/