Aberdeenshire Council parking enforcement team collects national award

Aberdeenshire Council’s parking enforcement team have been recognised nationally for their work in supporting communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The six-strong team recently received the coveted Staff Choice accolade voted for by members of the British Parking Association at this year’s virtual People in Parking Awards.

Created and presented by Parking Review magazine in 2002, the awards recognise the leading examples of car park management, enforcement, design and teamwork.

Since April last year, the roles of the council’s staff have changed significantly.

They have been delivering PPE to community hospitals, sheltered homes housing and care homes, while also transporting vital IT equipment to health and social care staff and to vulnerable members within the community.

They are also preparing to help with the distribution of PPE and equipment relating to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Support was also provided by the team back in August when it delivered catering to emergency services and investigation teams following the tragic train derailment near Carmont.

Commenting on the award, parking officer Lorna Hogg said: “Winning this accolade came as a shock and we all feel very humbled.

“We have simply been focused on doing what has been required during these very challenging times, as so many other parking teams have been across the country.

“The adaptability and willingness of this team to pull together and help out others when needed has been amazing and I would like to thank them all for their efforts.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of transportation, Ewan Wallace, added: “I am absolutely delighted for our parking enforcement team who have stepped up to help our communities in their time of need this year under very difficult circumstances.

“This award is richly-deserved by each and every one of them for their ongoing humanitarian efforts across the region.”