Aberdeenshire Council launches scheme to help town centres bounce back from lockdown

Aberdeenshire Council is to launch a new one-off grant scheme to help the region’s town centres bounce back from the economic impact of Covid-19.

The local authority’s Infrastructure Services Committee unanimously welcomed the use of up to £175,000 of council reserves for the creation of the Aberdeenshire Town Centre Phoenix Fund on Thursday.

The Phoenix Fund is designed to provide financial support for collaborative business-led projects in up to 26 larger and smaller towns across Aberdeenshire to re-launch their town centre economies.

Revenue grants of either £10,000 or £5,000 are being offered to one project in each eligible town centre.

Councillors welcomed the fact that the funding may be used for activities such as marketing, voucher or loyalty schemes, improving digital resilience, training and events – subject to the physical distancing rules at the time.

Projects must be business-led collaborations which are able to demonstrate widespread support and commitment and will be able to run for up to 12 months after starting.

Derek Ritchie, manager of We Are Inverurie, the town’s Business Improvement District, said: “The fund is certainly very welcome and businesses in the town centre of Inverurie will make good use of it.

“We don’t have as much income coming in at the moment because we have frozen levy payments for a short while due to lockdown, so the fund will be very helpful in helping the town centre to bounce back.”

Leslie Forsyth, manager of Rediscover Peterhead, added: “We are very pleased the fund has been approved. It will help with the process of reopening the town centre again.

“The challenge now is how we look at reopening businesses in town centres such as Peterhead, and ensuring that people are safe while visiting.”

Infrastructure service committee chair, Councillor Peter Argyle, said: “Our town centres are important retail, service and social places and have, for many years, been trying to adapt to increasing competition from out of town and online shopping opportunities.

“By the time the social distancing measures related to Covid-19 are fully relaxed, our town centre economies will have taken another knock. Businesses will need to get going again and provide the confidence to their customers to venture back to the high street and we hope the grants available through the Phoenix Fund will help speed up that process.”

Registering an intention to apply to the fund can be done via e-mail to phoenixfund@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

Potential applicants must advise Aberdeenshire Council if they are intending to apply by no later than 5pm on Friday, June 26.