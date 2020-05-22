Aberdeenshire Council launches new online ordering service for sanitary products

An online ordering service has been launched for young people living in Aberdeenshire who require sanitary products during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aberdeenshire Council provides free sanitary products for those who require them thanks to funding from the Scottish Government.

However, as many schools and public buildings are currently closed, a new online ordering service has been launched to ensure you can still get access to the products you need.

Anyone who menstruates and lives in Aberdeenshire is welcome to use the free service, but they must provide an Aberdeenshire postcode for delivery.

The products will be sent directly to the address you have specified on the order form and may take up to three weeks to arrive.

You can also place orders by phoning the general enquiries phoneline at 03456 08 12 08.

Alternatively, anyone with an urgent need should email ourfreeperiod@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

For more information, or to order products, visit www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/covid-19/period-products/