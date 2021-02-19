Aberdeenshire Council issues guidance for parents ahead of Monday’s return to school

Aberdeenshire Council has issued guidance to parents and carers ahead of next week’s return to school.

Earlier this week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that early learning and childcare, as well as P1, P2, P3 and senior phase pupils at secondary school who need to complete practical subjects would be returning to school from Monday.

The move has been criticised by education union EIS, which said teachers would be concerned about their safety and moving to a blended learning model which was originally planned after the first lockdown would be a better idea.

However, north-east councils have been preparing for the safe return of children to schools since the beginning of term.

Aberdeenshire Council has issued guidance to those who will be dropping children and young people off at schools from Monday, to help keep everyone safe.

Those who will be doing the school run at either pick up or drop off time are encouraged to wear a face covering, and reduce congestion at schools by only one adult attending.

Adults should remain two metres away at all times whether waiting or walking to and from school or nursery, and shuould avoid gathering in groups.

Other advice given includes avoiding car shares and public transport where possible, and following test and protect guidance if anyone in your households displays symptoms.

A statement from Aberdeenshire Council said: “We absolutely understand the temptation to catch up in these circumstances, but need to all be aware that in order for us to be able to continue school reopening to other pupils we must ensure that we are doing so as safely as possible.

“We also need to stick to all of the lockdown measures to help prevent any further spread.”