Aberdeenshire Council issues further appeal on littering

Aberdeenshire Council has issued a further plea to visitors to keep the area clean and tidy by binning litter.

The council is taking part in Zero Waste Scotland’s new campaign Scotland is Stunning – Let’s Keep it That Way, which aims to inspire people to enjoy Scotland’s scenery without littering.

The local authority is backing the campaign and has created posters to remind people to take home their litter.

It has said Aberdeenshire’s unspoilt scenery and parks play a vital role in encouraging people to visit the region and support local businesses, but this can only be the case if people keep the areas tidy.

Belinda Miller, head of Aberdeenshire Council’s Economic Development and Protective Services, said: “We promote the North-east of Scotland as a beautiful and natural environment destination and we rely on tourism to support thousands of jobs.

“People have been in touch with the Council to share their disgust and horror at the widespread littering and public toileting they are coming across all over Aberdeenshire. There is no excuse for littering – if you bring it with you, you can take it home.

“We want people to enjoy our wonderful array of attractions and beautiful scenery, but if visitors are faced with this sort of behaviour and mess then they are unlikely to return and that many have a long term negative impact on our tourism sector.”

Free downloadable kits are also being offered to community groups and other local organisations who are keen to spread the word to bin litter or take it home, which can be found online.

To download posters, visit www.managingourwaste.scot/litter