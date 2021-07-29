Aberdeenshire Council lift limits on recycling centre trips

Aberdeenshire Council has revised its limits for household recycling centres.

Due to the pandemic, the local authority placed restrictions on recycling centres and car visits were limited to eight trips every month.

But after listening to feedback from the public, these limits will be removed from Sunday, August 1.

This means the number of visits permitted for domestic-style pick-ups will become unlimited. However, residents are still required to book a slot.

Cars with trailers will be allowed to visit the centres 24 times a year in line with existing trailer allowances.

The size of admissible trailers will increase from eight to 10ft. Car-derived van and trailer combinations will be permitted at all centres.

The booking system will remain in place for all residents regardless of the vehicle type.

Concerned communities

Residents in Aberdeenshire spoke of their concerns online when changes to their bin collections were announced.

Many commented that with the limited access to recycling centres and the reduction in household waste pick ups they would be left with enormous amounts of rubbish, despite already struggling with the system.

Fly-tipping increased throughout the north and north-east of Scotland during lockdown, with recycling centres moving to booking-only due to Covid.

There was also a rise in collection companies who failed to register for trade waste disposal and dump items illegally.

Aberdeenshire Council’s waste manager, Ros Baxter, explained that the council listed carefully to the comments made by communities and amended the current approach in response to their feedback.

Business recycling and waste disposal

Businesses are asked to continue to use the council’s waste transfer stations at Ellon, Macduff and Crow’s Nest in Banchory. These sites have facilities allowing business customers to pay by the weight for their waste using chip and pin.

While most businesses follow the protocols and dispose of their waste and recycling lawfully, some businesses continue to bring their waste to recycling centres to avoid the fees.

Prior to the limit system as much as 20% of the waste taken to recycling centres was believed to be business waste. This cost Aberdeenshire taxpayers up to £500,000 a year for disposal and the limit scheme was implemented to tackle this.

Mr Baxter said: “Whilst we continue to pursue our objective of increasing recycling rates, diverting business waste from recycling centres has not changed and certain controls continue to be required to achieve this. However, we will continue to listen to the feedback from householders and keep this system under review.”