North-east council considers keeping virtual meetings after pandemic

North-east council bosses are exploring the possibility of having virtual meetings after the Covid-19 pandemic.

A report to be considered by Aberdeenshire Council’s procedures committee will be considered elected members next week.

It reveals that virtual gatherings will continue until at least September when a review will be carried out.

Like other local authorities, Aberdeenshire Council moved to online meetings last March and they have been able to carry on thanks to video call technology like Skype.

The report said a return to offices “remains uncertain” and that any moves to in-person meetings will be “dependent on what happens in the coming months in the fight against the virus.”

The document also said Aberdeenshire Council is looking into the possibility of so-called hybrid meetings which would involve a mix of video meetings and physical gatherings.

It said there had been “clear benefits” with low travel costs being one of the reasons cited as a success.

The report said: “The success of the council in its move to a virtual meeting environment and the changes to the standing orders agreed by full council have altered the Council’s approach to online participation at meetings.

“Due to the clear benefits of online participation in terms of reduced travel and costs, there is no doubt that the ability to participate by online means will be an expectation, not an exception, as the Council emerges from the pandemic and beyond.”

The report said one of the issues was a “lack of” quality internet connections at council venues.

It said: “Officers from legal and people and customer and digital services are in the process of scoping out options for online and hybrid meetings and have identified a clear lack of consistency across meeting venues in terms of connectivity.

“Officers are considering the current options, both in terms of online participation and webcasting, across the council’s meeting venues and what would be required in order to facilitate those requirements.”

Aberdeenshire Council officials will report back to councillors at the meeting of the full council on September 23.

Members of the procedures committee will be asked to comment on the report when they meet on Tuesday.