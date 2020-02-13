Aberdeenshire Council confirms tax increase of 4.84%

A north-east council leader said they have “little choice” but to opt for a 4.84% tax increase for the coming financial year.

Aberdeenshire Council has overwhelming backed the hike, which is the highest permitted by the Scottish Government.The local authority set the rates for 2020/21 and they will be introduced from April 1.

Aberdeenshire Council will receive £455 million if the budget is agreed by Scottish Government minister. The council is looking to fill a £27 million financial black hole.

Aberdeenshire Council sets Council Tax for 2020/21 at 4.84%. This means an average Band D household will pay £1,300 in Council Tax – an extra £5 per month or £1.15 a week compared to last year. — AberdeenshireCouncil (@Aberdeenshire) February 13, 2020

Local authority leader Jim Gifford said it not a decision they have taken “lightly” and insists it will help to maintain services.

Councillors also agreed to increase rent for council tenants by 5.5% for 2020/21 which is around an additional £4.27 a week for those living in local authority homes.