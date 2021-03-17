Aberdeenshire Council budget: North-east set for two new primary schools

Councillors have approved investment in order to build two new primary schools in the north-east.

Aberdeenshire Council voted through its capital programme at today’s budget meeting, with new facilities for pupils in Fraserburgh and Stonehaven part of the package.

In Fraserburgh, a new, merged, school will be built to replace Fraserburgh North and St Andrews primaries.

Meanwhile, in Stonehaven, the new school will replace the ageing Dunottar Primary.

The council also reiterated its commitment to delivering the new Peterhead Community Campus and created a £10 million in building repairs in education and Live Life Aberdeenshire.

The capital programme also includes a £180 million local infrastructure fund over 10 years, and £40 million set aside for bridges and roads.

A £2.5 million fund has been created to tackle potholes, £1.3 million will be invested in winter roads maintenance and an extra £500,000 has been made available to cut grass.

Alan Fakely, the Conservative group’s infrastructure spokesman, said: “I wholly welcome this multi-million investment in our communities infrastructure, this will allow Aberdeenshire Council to invest in our roads, bridges, schools and other community assets.

“This is new funding above the normal revenue funding and will be spent solely on our infrastructure such as potholes, bridges and community facilities.

“This funding is only being made available because of the modern, inventive yet prudent financial leadership of this administration.”