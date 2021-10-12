Aberdeenshire Council announces additional £3 million roads repair package

Council chiefs have announced an additional £3m funding package aimed at tackling Aberdeenshire’s road issues.

News of the added funds come after a £2.5m cash injection was announced earlier this year in response to the region’s growing pothole issues.

Other than critical safety issues, very few road maintenance projects have been completed throughout the pandemic.

And, with winter weather creeping in once again, the council hopes the additional funds will help crackdown on a massive backlog of issues caused by Covid.

Council responsible for 3,500-mile road network

Discussed and decided within a recent full council meeting, amendments to the authorities plan to deal with growing road issues were unanimously agreed upon.

Depute leader and chairman of the council’s infrastructure services committee councillor Peter Argyle said: “It has been a particularly difficult time for roads and the service has worked exceptionally hard throughout the pandemic.

“There has been a huge amount of catch-up as a result of the pandemic on top of an unusually hard winter and actually indicates that going through a six-month delay on road repairs is not the course of action any of us would wish to see.”

Supply chain issues have hit the council like much of the UK, as a lack of lorry drivers and difficulties in recruitment have put further pressures on authority services.

Mr Argyll added: “Of course, like many other council services, we’ve experienced real challenges with the supply chain, recruitment – typically for lorry drivers – and there is very significant inflation in the construction sector and huge demand on public sector contracts as well – all of which makes life as difficult for us as a council as it is for the private sector.”

Agreed programme of repair works

Mr Argyll added: “We now have an agreed programme of works in place which will be carefully assessed and planned to make the most effective use of this additional investment.

“Using results from the national road maintenance condition survey repairs will be designed to best suit the overall condition of the road.

“In some cases this will be a localised repair to the defect, such as a pothole, while in other instances where the overall road is in a poor condition the repair may take the form of a more widespread surface dressing, or indeed resurfacing operation.

“Using this tailored approach ensures that the repairs undertaken achieve the best balance between cost and benefit.”

In a position to “make serious inroads” into backlogs

Plans to bring the north-east’s road network up to par are already underway, as maintenance staff will retexture roads and improve drainage.

Both measures are hoped to improve motorists’ safety during the winter months.

Head of roads, Philip McKay said: “Our widescale annual surface dressing programme has now been completed and preparatory works for next season’s surface dressing programme are now well underway.

“Included within this is a programme of works to strengthen roads widely used by the forestry industry for timber transport which is jointly funded by the council and the Scottish Government’s strategic timber transport fund.

With the additional finances agreed last week, the roads teams are “now in a position to tender for a further £3 million worth of contracts which will help us to make significant inroads into the backlog of repairs.”