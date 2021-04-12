Concert bands in the north-east have not let the global coronavirus pandemic deter them from performing.

The Aberdeenshire Instrumental Music Service service switched to working online at the start of the first lockdown in Scotland in March 2020.

Instructors quickly learned new skills in coordinating virtual concert bands in schools as well as overseeing rehearsals and a range of ensemble performances.

Their hard work paid off as four Aberdeenshire school concert bands received awards following participation at the first-ever virtual Scottish Concert Band Festival in December last year.

Usually, the festival would involve bands travelling from across Scotland to perform live.

However, as they have not been able to rehearse or perform together since March 2020 because of the pandemic, the Scottish Concert Band Festival took the decision to hold the event virtually.

The first festival premiered in December 2020 and the performance videos can be viewed on YouTube.

Vincent Docherty, Aberdeenshire Council’s head of education, said: “I have been thoroughly impressed with the instructors and pupils’ ingenuity and ability to adjust to the challenging and changing circumstances we have all lived through over the last year.

“It is a testament to their dedication that the concert bands have performed so well at the Scottish Concert Band Festival as well as delighting all in attendance at the Christmas concerts.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s instrumental music manager, Justin Brook, said: “The speed at which instructors learned how to put these video performances together was nothing short of miraculous.

“This has meant that ensemble work, which is such an important part of learning a musical instrument, has been able to continue throughout the coronavirus pandemic without a pause in activity. A remarkable achievement.”

Portlethen and Mearns Academy Concert Band, an amalgamation of pupils from the two academies, was formed in September 2020 by conductor Sarah Gove as a result of the restrictions for musicians.

The group received a gold award at the festival.

Mackie Academy Concert Band also received a gold award and South Aberdeenshire Music Centre Junior Concert Band received silver.

The South Central Aberdeenshire Youth Concert Band, conducted by Bruce Wallace, was awarded gold plus.

Aberdeenshire Instrumental Music Service also held its Christmas Concerts virtually in December. They were extremely well received by those in attendance.