An Aberdeenshire choir will perform its spring concert – which will feature the premiere of a new song – digitally.

The Banchory Singers’ free concert – taking place on Sunday May 16 at 4pm on Zoom – will also aim to raise funds for local charities.

The choir’s chairperson Marion Mathie said: “Once again we hope to attract a global audience for our concert and by making it a free concert, we aim to attract donations that will help local charities at this time when normal fundraising activities are not possible.”

The Banchory Singers’ new song titled “We Are Stronger Than We Believe” includes lyrics supplied by choir members who shared their experiences of lockdown and a musical motif composed by the choir’s accompanist Shona Elliot.

The choir’s musical director Tara Leiper said: “Our new song directly reflects the experiences of choir members over the past year and how we have had to find ways of coping with long periods of lockdown.

“We hope it will extend a message of hope and resilience to our audiences.”

While this will be a free event, locals are encouraged to make a donation. All funds raised will go to the choir’s chosen charities – One to One Deeside Counselling Service, The Seed Box Social Enterprise and The Forget Me Not Club dementia support.

You can book tickets or make a donation here.

The adult community choir usually rehearses in Banchory West Church, however, due to the ongoing pandemic, its members were rehearsing online via Zoom.

The choir’s honorary president, councillor Ann Ross, said: “The talented Banchory Singers have become well versed in holding virtual rehearsals and international concerts.

“They have inclusively held online singing sessions during the Covid-19 pandemic, open to all, in an attempt to stop people feeling lonely and to provide cheer.

“The singers have an extensive repertoire ranging from rock to classical pieces which are guaranteed to lift your spirits and brighten everyone’s day.

“I look forward to joining them on Sunday May 16 for their spring concert and I hope that you will too.”