Aberdeenshire care team finalists in national awards

A north-east care team is celebrating after being announced as finalists in national awards.

Sara Wilkinson, local manager for Mears Supported Living in the north-east, at Macduff, and her team are finalists in the national UK awards for Mears Group.

Sara manages a team of 209 care workers who provide 24/7 support to people in supported living accommodation.

Care is given to people with disabilities such as autism, learning difficulties, mental health issues or physical disabilities. The age range starts as young as 18.

With a network of branches across the UK, Mears has been providing care and support services since 1994.

Working in partnership with commissioners and others to develop and deliver high-quality care and support services, the firm’s goal is to provide care based on an enabling approach with an outcome focused support planning service.

Mears works collaboratively with multi-disciplinary teams to address challenges in social care – this might mean working with dieticians, speech and language therapists and other specialists.

Sara said: “I am absolutely delighted that we were finalists in this national award scheme.

“I am so proud of each and every member of my team and what they deliver to support people on a 24/7 basis.

“I want to say to them all – I owe a deep debt of gratitude to you all who have worked so hard during the pandemic to achieve positive outcomes for all of the people we support in OURS (Our Unique Rural Service). Thank you, everyone, for all you have done and continue to do.”