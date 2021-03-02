Aberdeenshire businessman sponsors trainee guide dog Selsey

Stonehaven businessman Ross Walker has sponsored an adorable Guide Dog puppy Selsey.

Ross, who runs oven valeting company Ovenu Stonehaven, will be supporting the six-week-old labrador through her training until she becomes a fully qualified guide dog at around two years of age.

The back lab, who has six siblings Cosmo, Peegee, Dougall, Polly, Jessie, and Billy, was recently placed with a puppy raiser who will start to teach her the skills essential to become a future guide dog.

Ross, who previously worked in the oil and gas industry, said: “The past 12 months have been a difficult and challenging time for everyone, not least Guide Dogs, which has experienced a fall in income due to the pandemic.

“As a business owner, I want to give something back by supporting a charity that helps provide life-changing independence and freedom to blind and partially sighted people.

“It’s also a way of saying a huge thank you to my clients who, without their continued support, I would not be in a position to sponsor this cute ball of fluff.

“I’m also keen to share the regular ‘pupdates’ I will receive, which I hope will raise more awareness about the charity’s work.”

Victoria Noyce-Guthrie of Guide Dogs said: “We rely on donations and Ovenu’s kind support will allow us to make a life-changing difference to someone living with sight loss, by providing a guide dog.”

Rik Hellewell, the founder and managing director of the Ovenu franchise, added: “I’m delighted that Ross is supporting such a wonderful and deserving charity and I’m sure his clients will be interested to follow Selsey’s progress.”